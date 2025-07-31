Kazakhstan Reports Industrial Growth, 47 Projects Already Implemented

ASTANA – Of 190 projects worth nearly 1.5 trillion tenge (US$2.7 billion) planned for this year, Kazakhstan has implemented 47 valued at 196 billion tenge (US$360.4 million), creating over 3,000 jobs, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said at a July 31 media briefing, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

In the industrial sector, production in the first half of the year increased by 6.5% to 28.9 trillion tenge (approximately US$53.1 billion). The manufacturing sector accounted for 13.7 trillion tenge (approximately US$25.1 billion), which is 5.5% higher than in the previous year, contributing 12.4% to the country’s GDP.

Growth was achieved in mechanical engineering (+11.1%), the chemical industry (+7%), production of building materials (+8.6%), and food products (+10%).

The oil and gas sector produced 7.6 million tons of oil products and aims to deliver 62 billion cubic meters of gas by year-end. The 302-kilometer-long Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline is set to launch in September, supplying over 60 settlements. Petrochemical output reached 380,000 tons, up 12.7% from last year.

In the energy sector, electricity generation rose 3.3% to 62.2 billion kilowatt-hours. Kazakhstan plans to add nearly 6,700 megawatts (MW) of new generation capacity by 2028, including 620 MW of traditional and alternative generation this year.

Since the beginning of 2025, 71 investment projects worth approximately $60 billion have been reviewed by the Investment Headquarters. The national digital investment platform currently has 1,106 projects worth more than 77 trillion tenge (US$141.5 billion).

Additionally, Kazakhstan plans to purchase 175 new passenger carriages by the end of the year.