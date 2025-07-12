Kazakhstan Launches Large-Scale Project to Develop Mountain Tourism

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Amanat Party has launched Alatau Amanaty, a large-scale project for developing mountain tourism through a system of national tourist trails covering the country’s key natural landscapes, the party’s press service reported on July 10.

The project was officially launched in the Ayusai Gorge within the Ile-Alatau State National Nature Park. It involves creating a long national trail stretching from the Charyn Canyon to the Tamgaly Tas archaeological complex, a distance of over 1,200 kilometers. The route passes through 24 infrastructure sites and 20 settlements, home to more than 270,000 people.

Visitors will be able to explore ethno-villages, glamping and camping sites, visitor centers, rescue stations, and venues for gastronomic and ethnocultural tourism. A complete ecosystem for domestic and international adventure tourism is expected to appear in the future. The project also aims to actively involve rural communities in economic activities.

Key attractions along the route already drawing visitors include the Yesik State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, the Kok-Zhailau tract, Butakov Gorge, the Alma-Arasan hot springs, Big Almaty Lake, the ancient Talhiz settlement (8th-13th centuries), and the Oi-Qaragai mountain resort.

The launch day featured a plogging event – a mountain clean-up, as part of the Taza Kazakhstan nationwide campaign.

The Alatau Amanaty project is slated for completion within the next one and a half years.