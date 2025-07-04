Kazakhstan Creates Khorgos – Eastern Gate New Special Economic Zone

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has established the Khorgos – Eastern Gate Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with its regulations and target indicators approved, according to a government resolution dated July 1.

The SEZ is located in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu Region and covers a total area of 5,431.5 hectares. It includes a port zone (air hub) spanning 840 hectares, a logistics zone of 483.4 hectares, and an industrial zone covering 230.4 hectares.

The area was created to accelerate the development of modern production, attract investment, introduce new technologies, establish an effective transportation, logistics, and industrial center, as well as foster cross-border cooperation.

According to the target indicators, the total volume of investments in the SEZ is planned to reach 522.7 billion tenge (US$1 billion) by 2030 and 715.5 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion) by 2035. The volume of foreign investments should reach 10.2 billion tenge (US$19.6 million) by 2030 and 15.5 billion tenge (US$29.8 million) by 2035.

The number of participants in the SEZ is expected to reach up to 85 companies by 2030 and 95 by 2035. Employment within the SEZ is projected to grow to 20,500 jobs by 2030 and 22,000 by 2035. Kazakhstan’s domestic content share in total production is expected to reach 75% by 2030, with a further increase to 85% by 2035.

The document also defines the legal regime, taxation procedure, customs regulation and conditions of activity on the territory of the zone.