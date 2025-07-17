Italy’s Marche Polytechnic University Opens Branch in Kazakhstan

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 17 July 2025

ASTANA – A branch of Italy’s Marche Polytechnic University opened at Zhetisu University named after Ilyas Zhansugurov, in Taldykorgan on July 16, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

An opening ceremony with Zhetisu Region Governor Beibit Issabayev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, and Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu. Photo credit: gov.kz

Joint double-degree programs in agronomy and agricultural science and technology are underway, aimed at addressing a growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector. 

Given the Zhetisu Region’s agricultural profile, the branch will focus on academic programs in agriculture, food engineering, tourism, economics, and digital technologies. 

At the initial stage, the regional administration has allocated 14 educational grants for students.

“Cooperation with the Zhetisu University is an important part of Italy’s international strategy. We will carry out joint projects in education and research, exchange experiences, thereby increasing the potential of both universities. The opening of this branch is not only a new opportunity, but also a real step toward strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy,” said Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu.

With the growing demand for qualified agronomists and specialists who are proficient in digital technologies, the opening of the branch is a tangible move to bridge this skills gap.

As part of the academic mobility program, professors and researchers from Marche Polytechnic University will deliver lectures at the branch. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in joint research projects and internships abroad. Upon graduation, students will receive diplomas from both universities.


