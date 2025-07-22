HBO Max Taps into Central Asia, Adding Kazakhstan to its Global Map

ASTANA — HBO Max is set to expand its global reach with upcoming launches in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as other markets such as Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Malta, according to Variety.

JB Perrette, the CEO and president of global streaming & games at Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasized the significance of this expansion.

“These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year. Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment,” Perrette said.

Following these launches, HBO Max will be available in 100 markets worldwide, with plans to introduce titles from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, and Max Originals starting this July. This diverse lineup includes highly anticipated content like “A Minecraft Movie,” the “Harry Potter” series, “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “The Pitt,” “Peacemaker,” and upcoming series such as “Task” and “IT: Welcome to Derry.”

In addition to entertainment, HBO Max will offer a sports roster featuring events such as tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, as well as cycling’s Grand Tours, including the Tour de France Femmes, and major winter sports events.

This expansion follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to split into two publicly traded companies — one focused on streaming and content production, the other on traditional television — amid financial pressure, including nearly $38 billion in debt, despite growing viewership. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported 122.3 million streaming subscribers, representing a 5.3 million increase from the previous quarter.