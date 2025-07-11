From Galleries to Game Worlds: What’s On This Week in Art, Sound and Comic Con

Astana – Experience the pulse of the city through exhibitions, performances and music festivals. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

Comic Con on July 9-13

The city’s biggest pop culture event returns with cosplay contests, gaming zones, movie panels, and international guests. A must for fans of comics, anime, and sci-fi.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Rhythm of Time” exhibition on July 12 – Aug. 2

Dive into the abstract world of renowned Kazakh artist Ahmet Akhat. The exhibition explores inner rhythms and the relationship between time and emotion.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14 – D, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“How the echo was born” performance on July 11-13

This thoughtful stage production offers a poetic look at sound, memory, and silence. A blend of contemporary performance and visual storytelling.

Venue: Puppet Theater; 3, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Turandot” opera on July 12 – 13

The grandeur of Italian opera meets Kazakh stage mastery. Don’t miss this powerful love story filled with mystery, sacrifice, and unforgettable arias.

The plot captivates from the first scene: the cold yet enchanting Princess Turandot challenges her suitors with three riddles. Answer correctly, and she is yours. Fail – and face death. When Prince Calaf steps forward, he is ready to risk everything for love.

Venue: Astana Opera, 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Alem Fest on July 13

Celebrate global culture with music, dance, and crafts from around the world. The festival brings together performers and artisans from across continents, offering a vibrant mix of sounds, rhythms, and creativity.

This year’s headliners include Craig David – the iconic voice of R’n’B and UK garage – and Alem, representing the new wave of Kazakh pop. More international stars are set to take the stage, making this a summer weekend you won’t want to miss.

Venue: Astana Arena, 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Satisfaction Music Festival on July 12

Get ready for a night of electronic beats and vibrant energy. Local and international DJs will light up the dance floor in this summer celebration.

Venue: Recreation center “Tortuga”; Tickets are available here.

Nurlan Zhainakbayev’s Exhibition “Creativity without borders. Next.” on July 8 – Aug.8

This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to the artist’s homeland – its light, its people, and its spirit. Through flowing strokes of oil paint, Zhainakbayev unveils a new series that reflects on nature, memory, and identity – blending visual beauty with emotional depth.

Venue: State Museum of Art by. A. Kasteyev; 137, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

“Frida Kahlo” lecture – performance on July 12, 14

This unique evening blends theatrical performance with a compelling lecture, inviting audiences to rediscover Frida Kahlo – not as a pop icon, but as a bold, uncompromising voice of art and revolution.

Venue: Interius, theater of Razia Hasanova; Tickets are available here.