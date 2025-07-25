From Culture to Horse Racing: What’s On This Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Had a busy working week? Here’s your chance to unwind by visiting festivals, exhibitions, and captivating spectacles. There is something to suit every mood. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

“Rhythm of Time” exhibition on July 12 – Aug. 2

Dive into the abstract world of renowned Kazakh artist Ahmet Akhat. The exhibition explores inner rhythms and the relationship between time and emotion.

Venue: Has Sanat gallery; 14D, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ormanya Magic Festival on July 27

A nature-infused celebration blending art, music, and mindfulness in the heart of the forest. Expect fire shows, fairy lights, and creative workshops.

Venue: Ormanya camping; Tickets are available here.

“Abay-Togzhan” performance on July 27

A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly — a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.

Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

CinemaPark on July 26-27

Watch your favorite films under the stars in the center of Astana. A relaxing evening for families, couples, or solo dreamers.

Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here.

Horseback Tour Experience on July 26-27

Escape the city and reconnect with Kazakhstan’s equestrian spirit. Explore picturesque trails on horseback with expert guidance.

Meeting place: Favorit business center; 56A, Bogenbai Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Kinga Farm Kazakhstan Derby on July 26

High-stakes elegance meets sporting tradition in this elite horse racing event – a must-see for fans of speed and heritage.

Venue: Almaty Horse Racing; 10 A, Ilyas Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Nurlan Zhainakbayev’s Exhibition “Creativity Without Borders. Next.” on July 8 – Aug. 8

This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to the artist’s homeland – its light, its people, and its spirit. Through flowing strokes of oil paint, Zhainakbayev unveils a new series that reflects on nature, memory, and identity – blending visual beauty with emotional depth.

Venue: Abilkhan Kasteyev State Art Museum; 137, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Circus Festival on July 26-27

A spectacular showcase of acrobatics, clowns, animals, and lights — this festival brings joy for all ages under the big top. Audiences can expect a star-studded lineup of top performers from 15 countries, delivering a breathtaking display of virtuosity, fearless stunts, vivid emotion, and unforgettable thrills.

Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50, Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Movies under the sky on July 26-27

Almaty’s green evenings are best paired with outdoor cinema and popcorn. Enjoy curated films with a stunning mountain view.

Venue: Atakent Park; 42k10, Timiryazev Street. Tickets are available here.