From Culture to Horse Racing: What’s On This Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Had a busy working week? Here’s your chance to unwind by visiting festivals, exhibitions, and captivating spectacles. There is something to suit every mood. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.
Astana
“Rhythm of Time” exhibition on July 12 – Aug. 2
Dive into the abstract world of renowned Kazakh artist Ahmet Akhat. The exhibition explores inner rhythms and the relationship between time and emotion.
Venue: Has Sanat gallery; 14D, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Ormanya Magic Festival on July 27
A nature-infused celebration blending art, music, and mindfulness in the heart of the forest. Expect fire shows, fairy lights, and creative workshops.
Venue: Ormanya camping; Tickets are available here.
“Abay-Togzhan” performance on July 27
A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly — a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.
Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.
CinemaPark on July 26-27
Watch your favorite films under the stars in the center of Astana. A relaxing evening for families, couples, or solo dreamers.
Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here.
Horseback Tour Experience on July 26-27
Escape the city and reconnect with Kazakhstan’s equestrian spirit. Explore picturesque trails on horseback with expert guidance.
Meeting place: Favorit business center; 56A, Bogenbai Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Almaty
Kinga Farm Kazakhstan Derby on July 26
High-stakes elegance meets sporting tradition in this elite horse racing event – a must-see for fans of speed and heritage.
Venue: Almaty Horse Racing; 10 A, Ilyas Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.
Nurlan Zhainakbayev’s Exhibition “Creativity Without Borders. Next.” on July 8 – Aug. 8
This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to the artist’s homeland – its light, its people, and its spirit. Through flowing strokes of oil paint, Zhainakbayev unveils a new series that reflects on nature, memory, and identity – blending visual beauty with emotional depth.
Venue: Abilkhan Kasteyev State Art Museum; 137, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.
Circus Festival on July 26-27
A spectacular showcase of acrobatics, clowns, animals, and lights — this festival brings joy for all ages under the big top. Audiences can expect a star-studded lineup of top performers from 15 countries, delivering a breathtaking display of virtuosity, fearless stunts, vivid emotion, and unforgettable thrills.
Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50, Abay Street. Tickets are available here.
Movies under the sky on July 26-27
Almaty’s green evenings are best paired with outdoor cinema and popcorn. Enjoy curated films with a stunning mountain view.
Venue: Atakent Park; 42k10, Timiryazev Street. Tickets are available here.