From Culture to Horse Racing: What’s On This Weekend in Astana and Almaty

By Fatima Kemelova  in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 25 July 2025

ASTANA – Had a busy working week? Here’s your chance to unwind by visiting festivals, exhibitions, and captivating spectacles. There is something to suit every mood. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Mountain lake in the Almaty Region. Photo credit: Dmitry Pichugin.

Astana

“Rhythm of Time” exhibition on July 12 – Aug. 2

Dive into the abstract world of renowned Kazakh artist Ahmet Akhat. The exhibition explores inner rhythms and the relationship between time and emotion.

Photo credit: Has Sanat Art Gallery

Venue: Has Sanat gallery; 14D, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ormanya Magic Festival on July 27

A nature-infused celebration blending art, music, and mindfulness in the heart of the forest. Expect fire shows, fairy lights, and creative workshops.

Photo credit: sxodim.com

Venue: Ormanya camping; Tickets are available here.

“Abay-Togzhan” performance on July 27

A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly — a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

CinemaPark on July 26-27 

Watch your favorite films under the stars in the center of Astana. A relaxing evening for families, couples, or solo dreamers.

Photo credit: Cinemapark Almaty

Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here.

Horseback Tour Experience on July 26-27

Escape the city and reconnect with Kazakhstan’s equestrian spirit. Explore picturesque trails on horseback with expert guidance.

Photo credit: Fatima Kemelova

Meeting place: Favorit business center; 56A, Bogenbai Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Kinga Farm Kazakhstan Derby on July 26

High-stakes elegance meets sporting tradition in this elite horse racing event – a must-see for fans of speed and heritage.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: Almaty Horse Racing; 10 A, Ilyas Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Nurlan Zhainakbayev’s Exhibition “Creativity Without Borders. Next.” on July 8 – Aug. 8 

This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to the artist’s homeland – its light, its people, and its spirit. Through flowing strokes of oil paint, Zhainakbayev unveils a new series that reflects on nature, memory, and identity – blending visual beauty with emotional depth.

Photo credit: gmirk.kz

Venue: Abilkhan Kasteyev State Art Museum; 137, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Circus Festival on July 26-27 

A spectacular showcase of acrobatics, clowns, animals, and lights — this festival brings joy for all ages under the big top. Audiences can expect a star-studded lineup of top performers from 15 countries, delivering a breathtaking display of virtuosity, fearless stunts, vivid emotion, and unforgettable thrills.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50, Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Movies under the sky on July 26-27 

Almaty’s green evenings are best paired with outdoor cinema and popcorn. Enjoy curated films with a stunning mountain view.

Venue: Atakent Park; 42k10, Timiryazev Street. Tickets are available here.


