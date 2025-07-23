China–Central Asia Rail Freight Up 25% in First Half of 2025

ASTANA – In the first half of 2025, the number of freight train departures between China and Central Asia has increased by 25% compared to the same period last year, Xinhua reported on July 20.

From January to June, 7,349 freight train trips were made along the China-Central Asia route, including those operating within the China-Europe corridor that passes through the region.

Overall, China’s railway cargo volume reached 1.98 billion tons in all directions during this period, marking a 3% increase. The daily average loading approached 182,000 units, representing a 4% increase.

Fixed capital investment in the railway sector reached $49.6 billion, showing a 5.5% year-on-year increase.