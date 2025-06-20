Your Guide to Mid – June Cultural Weekend

By Fatima Kemelova in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 20 June 2025

ASTANA – Unwind this weekend after a busy workweek by visiting engaging exhibitions and sporting events. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Photo credit: The Astana Times

Astana 

“Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan” international exhibition on June 16 –  Aug. 8

Dive into the rich legacy of silk –  a symbol of elegance, trade, and diplomacy. This exhibition presents rare textiles, ancient trade artifacts, and digital installations that recreate the historical Silk Road. A must for history buffs and aesthetes alike.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture press service

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here

Kazakhstan Premier League on June 21

Football fans, mark your calendars. The capital’s own FC Zhénis will face off against Atyrau in a high-intensity match. Expect passionate play, loyal fan chants, and an electric stadium atmosphere. 

Photo credit: kff.kz

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here

“Sleeping Beauty” ballet on June 20 – 21

Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet returns in a majestic production filled with dazzling costumes, intricate choreography, and timeless music. “Sleeping Beauty remains one of the crown jewels of classical ballet, enchanting audiences with its elegance and fairy-tale magic.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here

“The Silk Road” ballet on June 20 – 21

“The Silk Road” is more than a performance –  it’s a meeting point of cultures through dance and music. With elegant movements and rich visual storytelling, the show blends classical forms with contemporary style and meaning. It’s a ballet that feels like a quiet meditation, drawing the audience in with its subtle power and hypnotic beauty.

Photo credit: Astana Ballet

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here

Soundtrack Concert: Twilight and Titanic on June 22

Relive the unforgettable love stories and cinematic moments that defined a generation. With a live orchestra performing themes from Twilight and Titanic, this immersive concert turns movie nostalgia into a moving musical experience.

Venue: State Academic Philharmonic Hall. E.Rachmadiev; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here

Almaty

Ne Prosto Retro concert on June 21

A nostalgic yet fresh musical journey through iconic retro hits – reimagined with modern arrangements and soulful vocals. This concert offers more than just a trip down memory lane; it’s a reinvention of sound.

Photo credit: ticketon

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here

Jazz picnic on June 22

Summer in Almaty means music under the stars and this open-air jazz festival is the season’s highlight. Featuring both local virtuosos and international guests, the evening promises smooth grooves, bold improvisations, and plenty of soul.

Photo credit: stages.kz

Venue:  Almaty Resort; 1/1, Almerek Street. Tickets are available here

Summer party on June 21

Step into the rhythm of the season at this open-air celebration of sound and energy.

With live DJ sets, bold beats, and an electric atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to dance under the stars and feel the pulse of the night.

Photo credit: freepik

Venue: Koktobe park; Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here

“Street Layers” on June 22

Where graffiti meets gallery – this exhibition dives into the world of street art and its place in today’s cultural landscape. It’s a bold mix of urban expression, social commentary, and visual experimentation that challenges how we see both art and identity.

Photo credit: gmirk.kz

Venue: State Museum of Art by. A. Kasteyev; 22/1, Koktem-3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here


