Where to Be This Weekend in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – A weekend is perfect for spending time with family or friends and exploring unique cultural events. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities happening in Astana and Almaty to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Football match on June 15

The Astana Arena will host a thrilling football game between Astana and Kokshetau-based Okzhetpes. Get ready for an exciting match full of action and intense moments. Support your team and be part of the excitement.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Aleko” opera on June 14-15

“Aleko,” a captivating one-act opera by Sergei Rachmaninov, tells a timeless tale of passion and jealousy, performed by Kazakhstan’s finest voices.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Shoqan Ualikhanov – the Great Scholar of the Kazakh People” exhibition on June 13 – July 12

A multimedia stage production that explores the life and legacy of Shoqan Ualikhanov, an ethnographer and historian who shaped the intellectual identity of Kazakhstan.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Chopin in Motion: When Music Becomes Visible” performance on June 15

This evening, classical music will take on a new life. The live sound of piano and violin will come alive through movement, as choreography becomes the language through which the music speaks to you.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy by Azerbaijan Mambetov; B2.3, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Abay” opera on June 14

Kazakhstan’s national opera comes to life on stage with powerful arias, emotional depth, and poetic drama. This grand production celebrates the wisdom and legacy of Abay – a cultural icon – through rich music, stunning vocals, and timeless storytelling.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet on June 15

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Jado-Mushtari” performance on June 15

A cultural gem exploring tradition and storytelling through music and stagecraft from the Uyghur artistic community.

Venue: Uyghur Musical Comedy Theater; 83, Nauryz Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.