London-Based Consultancy Values Kazakh Cancer Drug at $160 Million

By Ayana Birbayeva in International on 20 June 2025

ASTANA – The innovative Kazakh pharmaceutical development Sovetonko has been valued at $160 million by international consultancy London Rate, according to the company’s latest assessment. 

Photo credit: K.Sarsenbay

The drug, created by domestic scientists, has received six international patents protected under the Berne Convention, which comprises 181 member states, reported by Kazakh local news sources on June 19.

Sovetonko completed its first laboratory trials in 2023, demonstrating promising results in treating leukemia, gastric cancer, cervical cancer and Burkitt lymphoma. According to several studies, the drug’s efficacy reached up to 100%, positioning it as a potentially groundbreaking treatment in global oncology.

Given the growing international interest, the development team is currently reviewing proposals from leading pharmaceutical companies and investment funds. Plans include scaling up the project and expanding research into new therapeutic areas.


