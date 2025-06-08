Kazakhtelecom to Release 400 Kazakh-Language Films, Series in 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhtelecom will release 400 new Kazakh-language films and series by the end of 2025, reported the company’s press service on May 31. The content will appear on its platform TV+, which hosts the largest collection of Kazakh-language video content with over 1,000 films.

Among the highlights already available on the platform are animated films and blockbusters from The Walt Disney Company dubbed in Kazakh and at no extra cost to users. This marks the first time that globally recognized titles from major international studios are being systematically offered in the Kazakh language on a local platform.

The initiative is part of Kazakhtelecom’s broader strategy to create a comprehensive Kazakh-language digital environment, promoting native-language media access for audiences of all ages.

“For us the development of the Kazakh language is a strategic priority. Our native tongue should be heard everywhere – in culture, on screens and across the digital space. Every child in Kazakhstan should know: their language, their voice and their future matter,” said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.

The company recently hosted a charity screening of “Lilo and Stitch” dubbed in Kazakh in Shymkent to mark Children’s Day.

Gulnara Sarsebayeva, an educator from the Tolebi Family-Type Children’s Village in the Turkistan Region shared her thoughts during the screening event.

“It’s crucial for children to hear and absorb their native language from an early age. There’s still a lack of quality content in Kazakh, so the appearance of films and cartoons in our language is deeply meaningful. This isn’t just entertainment – it’s a way to pass on culture, values and self-confidence,” said Sarsebayeva.

According to Kazakhtelecom, interest in Kazakh-language content on TV+ is steadily growing. In January 2025, approximately 35,000 users were watching films in Kazakh and the number rose to over 64,000 by April. Among the most popular titles were “Baja 2,” “Kóńildi Shírkeıler” (Cheerful Mosquitoes), “Mulan: The Rise of a Legend,” and “Tyyým” (Taboo).

To promote its expanding Kazakh-language library, Kazakhtelecom is offering a special promotion: through June 2025 users can enter the promo code MAUSYM_25 for two weeks of free access to the platform’s full subscription plan, an opportunity to experience the growing range of films, series and programs available in Kazakh.