Kazakhstan’s Tompiyeva Secures Key Role at Global ICAO Meeting

ASTANA – Saltanat Tompiyeva, chair of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee, has been elected vice-chair of the 2025 ICAO EUR/NAT Meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation, marking a significant step in Kazakhstan’s growing leadership role in global and regional aviation.

The DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 meeting, which opened on June 17 in Paris, focused on key strategic aspects of strengthening interregional cooperation to support the safe, reliable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive development of civil aviation, according to the Transport Ministry’s Civil Aviation Committee.

In her speech, Tompiyeva expressed gratitude to the DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 team for organizing this important event and emphasized the significance of enhanced cooperation and coordination among states to improve the efficiency of the aviation industry.

“Kazakhstan remains fully committed to all ICAO initiatives, strategies, and efforts and continues to focus on achieving the highest standards in aviation by promoting cooperation and international integration to ensure the safety, security and sustainability,” she said.

The meeting’s agenda included innovations in regional activities aimed at enhancing flight safety, increasing air navigation capacity and efficiency, addressing aviation security, and ratifying international air law conventions.

Karin Puleo-Leodelter, head of the Austrian Civil Aviation Authority, was elected chair, while Aneliya Marinova, director general of Civil Aviation of Bulgaria, was elected as the second vice-chair.

The key responsibilities of the DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 chair and vice-chairs include organizing the annual meeting, coordinating engagement among regional states on civil aviation matters, preparing reports, and developing new initiatives to contribute to global aviation progress.

The election of a Kazakh representative to this prominent role reinforces Kazakhstan’s international standing in the aviation community. It highlights its growing role as a leading player in civil aviation in Central Asia.