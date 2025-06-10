Kazakhstan Upgrades Tourist Experience as Summer Season Begins

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov reported on ongoing efforts and proposed new measures to enhance the comfort and experience of travelers in Kazakhstan during the summer tourist season at a June 10 government meeting.

According to him, Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly accessible to international visitors. Citizens of 87 countries can now enter the country visa-free, while travelers from 107 others can obtain electronic visas. Air connectivity is also expanding: following the open sky policy, 22 new air routes were launched in 2024, and 32 more are planned for this year.

In 2024, Kazakhstan welcomed 15.3 million foreign visitors and recorded over 10 million domestic trips.

To improve the arrival experience, Myrzabossynov proposed training airport and border staff, with support from the International University of Tourism and Kazakh Tourism. There are also plans to implement the Q-Gate system at checkpoints and distribute complimentary local products, such as Kazakh chocolate, as symbols of hospitality — an initiative already practiced in Almaty. Another proposal includes offering free SIM cards to tourists upon arrival to improve communication access.

He also proposed launching overnight express bus routes between the airport and the city center, noting that such services are standard in major international cities.

Tourist guidance is also being improved. A QR-code system has been implemented in major airports to provide information about legal taxis, hotels, e-SIM cards, and tourist attractions. However, the ministry urges local governments to strengthen oversight and take measures against illegal services.

To support self-guided travelers, particularly auto-tourists, the ministry promotes the distribution of multilingual brochures at border checkpoints and train stations. These brochures outline rules and etiquette, and a public awareness campaign is proposed to promote fair pricing, respectful interaction with tourists, and high hospitality standards.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the strategic importance of tourism as a key driver of the country’s economic growth. He highlighted the need to strengthen Kazakhstan’s image as a tourist-friendly destination and called for comprehensive efforts to enhance the comfort and safety of international visitors.

He noted ongoing progress in expanding air, rail, and road connections, simplifying migration procedures, and enhancing service quality in border regions such as Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhetisu. This experience, he said, should be scaled nationwide.

Bektenov stressed the importance of tailoring tourism products for specific groups, ensuring reliable internet and mobile connectivity at tourist sites, and maintaining fair pricing and high service standards in hotels and tourist facilities.

Earlier, Myrzabossynov proposed new infrastructure and digital solutions to boost tourism in Kazakhstan.