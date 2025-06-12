Kazakhstan to Launch Tourism Destination at Baikonur Space Station

ASTANA – Kazakh Tourism National Company has introduced a draft of its сoncept for the development of tourism at the Baikonur complex, aiming to reposition the historic cosmodrome as a future-oriented destination for scientific and industrial tourism, reported its press service on June 11.

The project was presented during the facilitation session “Baikonur: From Silk Way to Milky Way” on June 2 in Astana. The event brought together representatives from the tourism sector, academia, government and business. The initiative coincides with the 70th anniversary of Baikonur.

Participants discussed infrastructure upgrades, the creation of new travel routes, brand strengthening, investment attraction and partnerships to support long-term development.

According to Kazakh Tourism Сhairman Kairat Sadvakasov, the concept focuses on building a sustainable tourism ecosystem during the periods between rocket launches. The goal is to integrate Baikonur into Kazakhstan’s cultural, educational and scientific agenda.

“Baikonur is gaining a clear trajectory for future development. We envision Baikonur as a global platform of the future, combining cultural diplomacy, museum transformation and brand development,” said Sadvakasov.

One of the key priorities is the expansion of inter-launch tours to ensure steady visitor flow and optimize the use of existing infrastructure. The strategy also aims to ease seasonal logistical pressures and enhance the overall visitor experience.

In 2025, a consortium was launched between Kazakh Tourism and the state-owned Infracos enterprise under the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry. The partnership focuses on advancing space tourism, astro-tourism and cultural tourism at Baikonur and related sites.

Earlier, as part of the 70th anniversary of the Baikonur сosmodrome, the city inaugurated an Open-Air Museum, marking a key milestone in efforts to enhance the site’s visitor appeal. According to the city administration’s press service, the museum features authentic space technology and strengthens Baikonur’s role as a living monument to human spaceflight, opening new possibilities for engaging travelers.

Together with new tourism strategies, the Baikonur development concept represents a broader move by Kazakhstan to diversify its tourism offerings and promote its unique heritage on the global stage.