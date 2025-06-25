Kazakhstan to Create Six New Environmental Institutions

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to create six new nature conservation institutions to preserve biodiversity, Kazinform reported on June 23, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The initiative aims to increase the share of specially protected natural territories to 12.5% of the country’s total area. This expansion will support the protection and restoration of rare species of animals and plants listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.

In addition to the new institutions, the government will expand three existing protected areas: the Ustyurt State Nature Reserve, the Akzhayik Reserve, and the Caspian Seal Reserve.

These measures are outlined in a draft Concept on Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity for 2025-2035, currently under development. The concept aims to create conditions that stimulate activities to protect biodiversity and the sustainable use of its components, as well as the fair and equitable distribution of benefits from the use of genetic resources, in line with Kazakhstan’s international environmental commitments.

This concept will serve as the foundation for an action plan to conserve and sustainably use biodiversity in Kazakhstan over the next 10 years.