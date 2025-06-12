Kazakhstan, Slovakia Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who arrived on his first official visit to Kazakhstan on June 11, to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation.

Bektenov outlined that Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Both countries have much in common in the development of industry, agriculture, highly qualified human capital, as well as a favorable geographical location, reported the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

“All this serves as a solid foundation for strengthening Kazakh-Slovak relations,” said Bektenov.

Fico expressed his country’s interest in both increasing trade turnover and creating joint ventures.

Last year, trade turnover between the two countries reached $140 million. In January–April, the volume of mutual trade increased by 46%. The officials noted the importance of enhancing measures to diversify the trade structure and expand the range of goods and services.

Kazakhstan is interested in deepening cooperation with Slovakia in the agricultural sector through the creation of joint ventures and the exchange of experience in organic production. Bektenov also emphasized the importance of developing efficient transport and logistics routes to ensure sustainable access to international markets.

Kazakhstan – Slovakia business forum

The Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia participated in the Kazakhstan–Slovakia Business Forum, which brought together representatives from both countries’ business communities.

Participants discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, with a focus on exploring new sectors of mutual interest. Slovak businesses are actively engaged in Kazakhstan, notably in key areas such as healthcare, energy, and the food industry.

Bektenov invited Slovak investors and business representatives to implement projects across various priority sectors. Promising areas for cooperation aimed at fostering long-term economic growth were identified, including industry, energy, agriculture, and the military-industrial complex.

Special emphasis was placed on the importance of exchanging expertise in water resources management. Kazakhstan highlighted opportunities within the Partnership Water Initiative, a national effort focused on modernizing water management infrastructure and introducing advanced irrigation technologies.

Forum participants also focused on the favorable conditions created in Kazakhstan for IT specialists. The Astana Hub International Technopark currently supports over 1,500 startups, including collaborations with global technology giants such as Google and Microsoft. Slovakia’s innovative IT sector was invited to participate in the implementation of startups within Kazakhstan’s tech ecosystem.

Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening a comprehensive, mutually beneficial partnership.