Kazakhstan, China Launch Silk Way Star Cultural Music Project

ASTANA — The Presidential TV and Radio Broadcasting Complex and China Media Group (CMG) have signed an agreement on June 16 to launch Silk Way Star, an international musical project featuring performers from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and China.

The agreement was signed during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform.

The project includes competitive performances, shows, and a gala concert, showcasing multilingual songs and cross-cultural collaborations. Episodes will air on Silk Way and CGTN channels.

According to Raushan Kazhybayeva, director of the Presidential TV and Radio Broadcasting Complex, this agreement opens a new chapter in the cooperation between the media companies.

“For the first time, the largest media corporations of Kazakhstan and China will work together on a project of global scale,” she said.

Over the past year, the two media corporations conducted a number of initiatives, including the Astana-Beijing telebridge, the SCO – Build Strength Through Multilateral Dialogue teleconference, and SCOConnect special broadcasts.