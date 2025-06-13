Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Boost Innovation Ties at INMerge Almaty 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to deepen their cooperation in technology and innovation at the upcoming INMerge Almaty 2025 forum on June 17 in Almaty. The event is organized by Azerbaijan’s largest investment group PASHA Holding, Astana Hub, and with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, reported Astana Hub press service.

The forum will serve as a platform for building new partnerships between the two countries in innovation, tech entrepreneurship and venture investment.

The one-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats with prominent business and tech leaders. A major highlight of the program will be a Startup Competition, offering Kazakh entrepreneurs a chance to qualify for the final round of INMerge Baku, PASHA Holding’s flagship tech summit in Azerbaijan.

The event is expected to attract a diverse range of stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, including investors, startup founders, and representatives of regional innovation hubs.

Confirmed speakers and guests include Jalal Gasimov, CEO of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Holding; Kanysh Tuleushin, First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; and Didar Karimsakov, Chairman of the Board at Qazaqstan Investment Corporation. The forum will also welcome CEOs from leading tech and investment companies, including Kcell, SABAH.HUB, Women in Tech Kazakhstan and Steppe.

By bringing together key figures from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan’s tech ecosystems, INMerge Almaty 2025 aims to promote and open new pathways for joint ventures in the digital economy.