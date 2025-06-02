Kazakh PM Holds High-Level Meetings to Advance Regional and International Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held several high-level meetings during the Astana International Forum on May 29-30.

Bektenov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, to discuss implementation of high-level agreements and strengthening multilateral cooperation among Turkic states. Key areas included trade, innovation, environmental protection, and cultural initiatives, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Special attention was given to increasing trade turnover, which reached $11.4 billion in 2024, and to implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative for a dedicated trade cooperation framework. Humanitarian projects were also highlighted, with Aktau designated the Cultural Capital and Almaty the Youth Capital of the Turkic World.

Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu.

Kazakhstan has implemented over 200 joint projects with the UN, with 35 currently active. Discussions focused on climate resilience, digital transformation, human rights, and social policy. The parties also considered opening a UNDP sub regional office in Almaty to coordinate regional development initiatives.

Bektenov and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani discussed expanding cooperation in infrastructure, energy modernization, water management, and digitalization. Ongoing and planned projects include road and railway development, such as the Karagandy–Zhezkazgan highway, the Almaty bypass road, and the Darbaza–Maktaaral railway line. The officials also reviewed the Aral Sea restoration project and digital transformation initiatives. Since 1992, Kazakhstan and the World Bank have implemented 48 projects worth $8 billion.

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Trade, Nuriddin Azizi, the meeting participants focused on enhancing trade, logistics, agriculture, digitalization, and education cooperation. Trade turnover reached $545.2 million in 2024, with Kazakh exports at $527.7 million. Strategic discussions included the Turgundi–Herat railway project and expanding Kazakhstan’s exports, including agricultural machinery and food products. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s development and regional stability, including through the newly opened UN Regional Center in Almaty.