From Ballet to Retro Beats: Your Final June Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – This is the final weekend of June, and Kazakhstan’s cultural capitals are turning up the volume. From ballet performances and legendary operatic voices to vibrant 1980s-themed parties and thrilling football matches, Astana and Almaty are ready to entertain.

Astana

Ne Prosto retro concert on June 29

Travel back in time for one unforgettable night of nostalgia and retro rhythms. Performed by the Ne Prosto band, a full symphony orchestra, choir, and soloists, the show will bring to life legendary tracks from Michael Jackson, Modern Talking, Scorpions, Depeche Mode, Roxette, George Michael and Joe Cocker. It’s more than a concert, but a celebration of music, memory, and pure retro magic.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert hall; 10/1. Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Gala Ballet on June 29

An evening of grace and grandeur awaits as the country’s top ballet dancers unite for a dazzling gala performance. Featuring excerpts from world-renowned classical works and contemporary choreography, this event showcases the beauty, strength, and elegance of ballet in its purest form.

With stunning costumes, emotive music, and virtuosic technique, it’s a must-see celebration for lovers of high art and timeless stagecraft.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan Premier League on June 29

Get ready for high-intensity football as two top teams clash in a match filled with excitement and fierce competition.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan” international exhibition on June 16 – Aug. 8

Dive into the rich legacy of silk, a symbol of elegance, trade, and diplomacy. This exhibition presents rare textiles, ancient trade artifacts, and digital installations that recreate the historical Silk Road. A must for history buffs and aesthetes alike.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

José Carreras’s concert on June 28

Legendary Spanish tenor José Carreras comes to Kazakhstan as part of his global farewell tour. This unforgettable evening will feature a full symphony orchestra conducted by renowned maestro David Giménez, offering audiences a rare chance to witness one of opera’s great voices live in concert.

Venue: Koktobe Hall; 35a, Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” musical tale on June 28

A family favorite comes to life in this whimsical retelling of the beloved fairy tale. With colorful costumes, playful staging, and heartfelt performances, this production captures the magic, humor, and timeless charm of Cinderella’s journey from hardship to happiness.

Venue: Palace of Schoolchildren; 124, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Anarkhan” musical drama on June 28

This emotional performance tells the story of Anarkhan, a young woman forced into marriage with an old bai. Based on a popular folk legend, the drama explores themes of love, injustice, and the struggle for dignity, reflecting the harsh realities of Uyghur women in the past.

Venue: Uyghur Musical Comedy Theater; 83, Nauryzbay Street. Tickets are available here.