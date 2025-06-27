Cleaner Technologies to Reduce Kazakhstan’s Emissions by Over 300,000 Tons by 2035

ASTANA – Continued adoption of clean technologies could help Kazakhstan reduce harmful emissions by over 300,000 tons by 2035, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev at a June 25 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The meeting of the Council for the Transition to a Green Economy, held with the participation of government officials, industry leaders, and environmental experts, focused on reducing industrial emissions, modernizing production, and promoting environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, Bektenov emphasized the importance of reducing environmental damage caused by industrial activity. As part of the national Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan campaign, he stressed the need for cleaner technologies, lower emissions, and greater energy efficiency to transition to a green economy and achieve carbon neutrality, according to the Prime Minister’s press service on June 25.

Key reports were presented on environmental progress in several industrial regions, particularly Karagandy, East Kazakhstan, and Ulytau.

Kazakhmys Corporation reported a 99.9% efficiency in dust capture at its enrichment plants after installing advanced dust collection systems. Gasification of the Zhezkazgan Copper Smelter has already led to a 16% reduction in atmospheric emissions, while improvements at the Balkhash Copper Smelter have cut freshwater intake by 35%. The company also processes 100% of its slag to recover valuable materials such as copper concentrate and crude lead.

Kazzinc has achieved a reduction in emissions at its Ust-Kamenogorsk site from 69,000 tons in 2001 to nearly 15,000 tons today. The company plans to invest over 108 billion tenge (US$209.6 million) in new technologies, including sulfur dioxide recovery systems and upgraded filters for solid particle capture.

Qarmet is implementing a 2024-2030 roadmap to construct new coke oven batteries, modernize boiler systems, transition to natural gas, and reconstruct air and water purification systems. Over the past two years, the company has reduced its air emissions by 10.3% and cut waste generation by 19.8%.