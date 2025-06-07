Astana to Host 2027 World Table Tennis Championships 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host the 2027 World Table Tennis Championships, marking the first time this flagship event will take place in Central Asia. The decision was made on May 27 during the ITTF Annual General Meeting in Doha, Qatar, where national associations voted following formal bid presentations, reported the International Table Tennis Federation press service.

Kazakhstan won the final round of voting with 54.68%, defeating France with 45.32%. The United States was eliminated in the first round, while Brazil, another initial contender, withdrew its bid during the summit to support Kazakhstan’s candidacy and focus on securing the 2029 edition, which it ultimately did.

During Kazakhstan’s bid presentation, Daniyar Abulgazin, the president of the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation, emphasized the country’s long-term commitment to developing the sport and its capacity to host events of global scale.

“This is more than an ambitious goal. It’s our sincere belief in the power of sport to unite people, cross borders, and inspire generations. It is our contribution to the development of global table tennis as a dynamically evolving activity and as an engaged member of the international ITTF family”, Abulgazin added.

The ITTF also announced the host cities for the upcoming editions: Fukuoka, Japan, will welcome the world in 2028 and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will stage the championships in 2029.