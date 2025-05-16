Where to Go, What to See: Culture Guide This Week

ASTANA – Spend your evenings with meaning: art, music, theater – everything for your mood and new emotions. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

“Postfuture” exhibition on May 17 – June 17

This multimedia project explores the intersection of contemporary art and technological progress. As a continuation of Kazakhstan’s participation in the 59th Venice Biennale, “Postfuture” introduces a series of works by emerging artists reflecting on identity, environment and digital culture.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Dombra Duet Temirlan and Yernat featuring Mansur Qudaibergen on May 18

A unique musical performance celebrating the legacy of Kazakh traditional music. Virtuoso dombyra players Temirlan and Yernat join forces with the young and talented Mansur Qudaibergen for a night of powerful melodies and cultural heritage.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Gauhartas” musical on May 17-18

“Gauhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this powerful performance that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of musical — where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Jubilé exclusive dance show on May 16

A unique Franco-Kazakh evening of experimental performance art unfolds through The Raft of the Medusa – a bold fusion of instrumental and physical theatre – and Oina-Jouer, an intercultural performance where sound and movement become a playful yet profound dialogue between traditions. Classical and Kazakh instruments meet choreography, creating a rich sensory experience.

Venue: Theater of Drama and Comedy by Azerbaijan Mambetov; B2.3, Mangilik El Avenue.

Almaty

“Kharu” dance performance on May 17

The acclaimed Korean contemporary dance company presents Kharu, a deeply expressive performance inspired by the cycles of nature and human transformation.

Venue: Republican State Academic Korean Musical Comedy Theater; 158, Bogenbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Heritage of the Great Steppe” concert program on May 18

A grand event dedicated to the history, music and costumes of the nomadic Kazakh civilization. Traditional performances and visual art installations bring ancient heritage to life.

Venue: Almaty Theater, 30, Al Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Korean Pop Star Shin Jiho’s concert on May 18

Pianist and performer Shin Jiho brings his emotive and cinematic musical style to Almaty. The concert promises a fusion of classical instrumentation and modern K-pop influence.

Venue: 83, Abylay Khan Avenue. Tickets are available here.