U.S. and Caspian Region Deepen Green Energy Cooperation

ASTANA – The United States (U.S.) – Eurasia Energy and Environment Forum took place on May 14 in San Francisco, bringing together officials from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, reported Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in San Francisco.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov outlined Kazakhstan’s clean energy strategy, emphasizing the country’s ambition to become a regional leader in the energy transition.

“We welcome American investment in renewable energy and see strong potential for joint projects, including the deployment of energy storage systems and the strengthening of energy security in the region,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s Consul General in San Francisco Nazira Nurbayeva highlighted California’s role as a strategic partner.

“Today’s forum is a clear example of how Kazakhstan and the U.S. can cooperate in the field of sustainable energy. San Francisco is both a hub of innovation and a global leader in clean technologies and energy security,” she noted.

The event also featured bilateral meetings between U.S. and Kazakh business representatives, identifying areas for cooperation on energy transition, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and advancing clean technology innovations.