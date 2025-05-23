This Week’s Highlights: Astana and Almaty Events You Can’t Miss

ASTANA – Unwind this weekend after a busy work week by visiting engaging exhibitions and sporting events. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

Summer Serenade on May 24

A refined summer evening of classical music, featuring Forte Trio and renowned opera star Nurzhamal Usenbayeva. This concert promises a rich and elegant atmosphere, ideal for those who appreciate orchestral depth and the power of live vocal performance.

Venue: Chamber Hall; 29, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Experience 3.0” dance performance on May 25

From Turkic Mythology to Modernity is a striking dance performance that reimagines ancient legends through powerful choreography and evocative music.

Blending tradition with contemporary energy, the production features rising talents from the GULDER ensemble alongside some of Kazakhstan’s leading artistic groups — a celebration of heritage brought to life on stage.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Magic All Around” exhibition on May 23 – June 13

This thought-provoking exhibition explores how magical thinking – rituals, superstitions, and myths – continues to shape everyday life. Visitors will find works by contemporary artists from Kazakhstan and abroad.

Venue: Chili Grill; 2T, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Great Steppe. History. The Engraving” exhibition from May 18 to Aug.18

This historical exhibition offers a fascinating journey into the culture and legacy of the Great Steppe through 94 detailed 19th-century engravings. The works come from the private collection of BonArt Auction House. Created by artists from Russia, Germany, Italy, and France, the engravings showcase remarkable thematic and stylistic diversity. Visitors will find everyday portraits, ethnographic travel sketches, battle scenes, and allegorical compositions depicting Kazakh life . A rich experience for anyone interested in art, history, and cultural heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Baqsylyq” exhibition on May 22 – June 23

“Baqsylyq” delves into how shamanism shapes Central Asia’s cultural heritage, blending spiritual traditions with everyday life. The exhibition explores connections between Kazakh celebrations and shamanic rituals, and reveals deeper meanings behind traditional jewelry linked to fire and sky worship. Highlights include 18th-century antique jewelry and restoration works by Krym Altynbekov.

Venue: Egin Art Space; 79, Nurmakov Street.

B.Bubikanova Art Prize Finalists Exhibition on May 23-28

Showcasing the finalists of a major contemporary art competition. Discover bold, modern works by emerging Kazakhstani artists pushing the boundaries of local art.

Venue: Aspan Gallery; 140, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Timeless Jazz concert on May 24

A nostalgic jazz concert dedicated to the legendary Glenn Miller. Expect classic swing and big band numbers that have stood the test of time.

Venue: EverJazz; 40B, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.

Football League on May 24

Top-league football action as local favorite FC Kairat hosts Okzhetpes. A great chance to catch some of the country’s best football live.

Venue: Central Stadium; 48, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.