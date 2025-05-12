Shymbulak Hosts First Eco Festival 

ASTANA – The first-ever EcoDay environmental culture festival took place on May 10 at the Shymbulak ski resort, a one-day event that combined ecological education, sustainable lifestyle, and practical care for nature, reported the resort’s press service.

The event aimed to demonstrate that ecological awareness is accessible to everyone and can be part of everyday life.

Visitors participated in workshops on recycling paper and plastic, making natural spray, and adopting plastic-free habits. The festival also featured an upcycling zone and training on Leave No Trace principles to minimize environmental impact. Participation in eco-quests with prizes added a game element to the event.

The festival was organized by partnering with Shymbulak, the environmental movement Recycle Birge, and HelloEco, Kazakhstan’s first zero-waste store.

“To care for the planet, you don’t necessarily have to go into the forest or change your lifestyle – you can stay modern without harming nature. The main thing is to involve as many people as possible, use every chance to show that their actions matter,” said Dina Ogai, the co-founder of HelloEco.