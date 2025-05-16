News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Strategic Rise in Energy, Diplomacy and Innovation

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected key international media coverage on Kazakhstan this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in the global AI and nuclear energy landscape, deepening diplomatic ties with Europe, expanding regional trade infrastructure, celebrating international achievements and reclaiming historic space heritage.

Will Kazakhstan’s uranium fuel an AI boom in Central Asia?

Forbes published an article on May 12 exploring how Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium producer, is leveraging its nuclear resources and growing tech talent to become a central player in powering the global AI boom, especially as Western nations seek alternatives to Russian uranium. Kazakhstan’s strategic location, energy assets and AI education policies position it to benefit economically and geopolitically.

“Kazakhstan produced between 21,000 and 22,500 tons of uranium in 2024 and is projecting increased production at between 25,000 and 26,500 tons of uranium in 2025. The country’s uranium reserves and its increasing output have made it a linchpin in the global uranium supply chain. This status as a linchpin is not just due to total supply, as other notable producers of uranium in Central Asia, especially Uzbekistan, must traverse through Kazakhstan to export their uranium,” the article notes.

Meloni to visit Central Asia at the end of May, Rome hosts round table with ambassadors

Agenzia Nova published an article on May 14 about the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Kazakhstan.

“Italy confirms its growing attention towards Central Asia with the visit that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will make to Astana, Kazakhstan, at the end of May for the first historic summit with the five leaders of the region: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan. This was announced in Rome during a round table organized at the Farnesina by the Vision & Global Trends institute, in the presence of the ambassadors to Italy of the five Central Asian states. Meloni was supposed to travel to Central Asia at the end of last April, but was forced to postpone the trip due to the death of Pope Francis,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan to deepen Aktau port waters to boost Middle Corridor capacity

Dredging operations are set to begin at Kazakhstan’s Aktau port in the Mangistau Region to enhance navigation safety and expand terminal capabilities, according to the Ministry of Transport, as reported by Azernews on May 11.

“The project, part of the broader effort to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), aims to increase the depth of the port’s water area by 1.5 to 2 meters. Specialized dredging equipment from European company Jan De Nul will be deployed, with mobilization expected to be completed in May and operations finishing by the fourth quarter of this year.

Currently, Aktau port handles up to 15 million tons of cargo annually, including 140,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (IFU). The expansion will support the rising cargo flow through the Middle Corridor, which saw container volumes increase 3.5 times in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 25,000 IFU,” the article reads.

World Book of Records, UK successfully hosts grand international awards ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan

The World Book of Records (United Kingdom) hosted a grand international awards ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan, bringing together dignitaries, achievers and visionaries from 35 countries, The Tribune reported on May 14.

“The prestigious gathering served as a powerful platform to celebrate excellence, recognize global impact and promote international unity. The ceremony was spearheaded by Santosh Shukla, president & CEO of World Book of Records, and Suchita Shukla, director of WBR, who provided inspirational leadership throughout the ceremony. Their presence underscored the organization’s commitment to creating a global network of achievers dedicated to service, innovation, and human excellence,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan to regain legendary Soviet space launch site, ‘Gagarin’s start’

Russia will return the oldest and most famous launch pad in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, also known as “Gagarin’s Start,” to Kazakhstan by 1 June, Euronews reported on May 9.

Kazakhstan plans to turn the world’s first crewed space launch site — which was decommissioned back in 2019 — into a museum.

“The Gagarin’s Start was decommissioned due to its unsuitability for launching the new Soyuz-2 rockets, which are now launched from the 31st platform of the cosmodrome,” said a spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

To fund the site’s modernization, Russia and Kazakhstan partnered with the United Arab Emirates and signed a trilateral agreement in 2021.