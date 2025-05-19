Kazakhstan to Accelerate Construction of Gas Processing Plant at Karachaganak Field

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and President of Shell’s Exploration and Production Division Peter Costello stressed the importance of accelerated construction of a four billion cubic meter gas processing plant at the Karachaganak field at a meeting on May 19.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the meeting was also attended by Shell’s Senior Vice President and Chairman in Kazakhstan Ali Al-Janabi, and Vice President for Exploration in Key Countries and Namibia Suzanne Kugean.

The parties also discussed the Kashagan field, reviewing plans to fast-track phases 2A and 2B, which include the construction of a 2.5 billion cubic meter gas processing plant and the development of the field’s new sections.

Shell is implementing several major initiatives in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, including participation in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline project, the North Caspian and Karachaganak fields, modernization of the Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to produce winter diesel fuel, as well as geological exploration and subsoil research.