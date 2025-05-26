Kazakhstan Solidifies CICA Status With Legal Amendments

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on May 19 ratifying a protocol that amends the agreement between the Kazakh government and the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) regarding the secretariat’s conditions of stay in the country.

The ratification aims to facilitate the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization, in line with the president’s directive.

According to Kazinform, Senator Darkhan Kydyrali noted that the amendments also aim to enhance the organization’s effectiveness and strengthen the role of its executive body, the secretariat.

“The Asian Council, headquartered in Astana, includes 28 member states, representing 90% of the Asian continent. Therefore, Kazakhstan, as a founding member of the council, pays special attention to improving the organization’s overall work, including the functioning of its executive body – the secretariat,” said Kydyrali, commenting on the law earlier on May 8.

He noted that the revised protocol introduces measures to strengthen the status of secretariat employees, whether they are seconded from member states or recruited on a contractual basis. These changes align with international practices observed in the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations.

“An employee, regardless of citizenship, is granted immunity from the host country’s jurisdiction while performing official duties, is exempt from the state’s individual income tax, and is provided with a range of other privileges,” said Kydyrali.

The ratified protocol introduces 32 changes to the original 2007 agreement on the secretariat’s stay in Kazakhstan. Thirteen of these provisions focus on granting secretariat personnel the status of international civil servants, while the remaining 19 amendments are editorial.

Kazakhstan’s priorities in the CICA framework

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to regional economic development at the eighth plenary session of the CICA Business Council, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 20. The country presented its achievements in industrial cooperation, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development, and investment attraction.

“The CICA Business Council is a real mechanism that helps entrepreneurs from our countries find one another, expand their markets, and build long-term partnerships,” said Murat Karimsakov, the chairman of Kazakhstan’s board of the foreign trade chamber.

Kazakhstan’s industrial production index reached 106% in 2024, with the manufacturing sector posting 8.7% growth in the first quarter of 2025. Key growth areas included machine-building (up 17.7%), the food industry (13.2%), and metal goods production (28.7%).

Representatives from the Atameken National Chamber emphasized that SMEs are essential players in global value chains, given their adaptability and capacity for innovation. Supporting their integration into international projects remains a strategic focus.

Investment climate and business support

Kazakhstan also highlighted the launch of a national digital investment platform, which hosts a registry of 1,280 projects with a combined value of $87.6 billion. The platform enables real-time tracking, streamlined communication between investors and government agencies, eliminates bureaucratic delays and facilitates immediate investment decisions.

To further assist businesses, the foreign trade chamber is preparing to launch “eGov Business,” a digital service to simplify access to government services for SMEs.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, as the current CICA chair for the 2024-2026 period, is leading the organization’s business council through its Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA).

Advancing regional transport cooperation

During the CICA session, Azerbaijan highlighted the need for deeper regional collaboration in transport and logistics.

“Transport and logistics are not just sectors where cooperation is beneficial, they are a vital necessity for the region’s sustainable development,” said Azer Aliyev, the deputy head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s current chairmanship of CICA comes at a time of global uncertainty, driving the country to prioritize the development of infrastructure and logistical corridors as a path toward regional stability and prosperity.

Aliyev also emphasized the importance of harmonizing customs procedures, adopting common digital standards, and building roads and railways.

Observers and experts believe such initiatives could reshape Asia’s transport landscape, with efficient logistics as a cornerstone of future economic growth.