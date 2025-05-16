Kazakhstan Reveals Top Five Hidden Gems Off Mass Tourist Routes

ASTANA – On May 15, the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports unveiled a list of five little-known but unique destinations to showcase Kazakhstan’s lesser-explored natural and cultural treasures.

⁠Tarbagatai Mountains

Located in the East Kazakhstan and Abai Regions, the secluded and picturesque Tarbagatai Mountains are rich with petroglyphs, pastures, and wildlife. The area is ideal for trekking and ethno tourism, with the traditional way of life of nomadic communities preserved.

Korgalzhyn Reserve

Situated just two hours from Astana, Korgalzhyn is home to the world’s northernmost nesting colony of flamingos. Part of the UNESCO World Heritage site “Saryarka – Steppes and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan,” in spring and summer, the reserve hosts hundreds of other rare bird species.

Northern route of Mangystau

This lesser-traveled destination features unique landscapes, including the Zhygylgan fault, Kapamsay Canyon, the Torysh Valley of Balls, and the Sultan-Epe and Shakpak-Ata underground mosques. The Sartas visitor center serves as the hub for tourism services in the region.

Caves and gorges of southern Kazakhstan

Akmeshit Cave in the Turkistan Region is a huge karst cavity with a natural vault through which daylight penetrates. Part of the Western Tien Shan, the Sairamsu Gorge in the same region offers a crystal clear mountain river and scenic viewpoints.

⁠Turgen Gorge and waterfalls

Located just 90 kilometers from Almaty, Turgen Gorge combines accessibility with natural splendor. It features alpine meadows, juniper groves, reindeer farms, and waterfalls, including the Medvezhy (Bear) Waterfall.