Kazakhstan Plans Major Boost in Renewable Energy by 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is accelerating its renewable energy development, with strong government support, clear targets, and a roadmap to commission over 8.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity by 2035, while seeking international investment.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Energy Council on the development of renewable energy sources (RES) on May 22, bringing together representatives of government agencies, energy companies, and sector experts to discuss progress and future plans.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan currently operates 154 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity exceeding three gigawatts (GW), including wind, solar, hydro, and biogas power plants, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

In 2024, these facilities generated 7.6 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity. Nine more facilities with a combined capacity of over 450 megawatt-hour (MWh) are expected to be launched this year.

Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov reported that the sector’s growth has surpassed expectations. The initial target for renewable energy in 2020 was 3% of total electricity generation. By the end of 2024, this share had more than doubled to 6.4%, meeting the interim goals of the country’s Green Energy Transition Concept.

The meeting also covered the development prospects for each renewable energy segment and the need to attract strategic international investors to implement large-scale projects. Kazakhstan plans to commission 93 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. The national Action Plan for the Development of the Electric Power Industry until 2035 outlines the commissioning of at least 8.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy.

From 2024 to 2027, auctions for 6.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity have been approved, with more than 3.1 gigawatts (GW) already allocated. In April, Kazakhstan held its first auctions for large wind power projects, including storage systems.

State support remains a key driver of growth in the sector. Measures include guaranteed electricity purchase at auction prices, annual indexation, exemption from network fees, and investment incentives -all aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and expanding the share of green energy in Kazakhstan’s energy balance.