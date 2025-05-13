Kazakhstan Invests in Science, But Will It Inspire Next Generation?

ASTANA – The development of science is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan, viewed as a key driver of economic growth. While the nation continues to invest in scientific research and seeks a broader global presence, the sector still grapples with deep-seated challenges, including limited funding and a lack of youth engagement.

Science in numbers

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, more than 25,000 scientists were working in Kazakhstan in 2024–2025. Of these, 48.6% held advanced academic degrees, including over 2,000 doctors of science, 4,700 candidates of science, 4,100 doctors of philosophy, and 318 professionals with field-specific doctorates. Roughly a third of all researchers (32.7%) held master’s degrees, and 28.3% were under the age of 35.

Currently, 425 institutions across the country are engaged in research and development (R&D). Annually, Kazakhstan graduates 905 doctoral candidates and nearly 20,000 master’s students, contributing to the growth of its scientific workforce.

A surge in science funding

Kazakhstan’s domestic spending on science has risen sharply – from 80.2 billion tenge (US$155 million) in 2020 to 172.6 billion tenge (US$333.8 million) in 2023. Between 2024 and 2026, the science budget is projected to be 703.6 billion tenge (US$1.3 billion), marking a 9% increase compared to the previous three-year cycle.

In 2024 alone, 177.3 billion tenge (US$343 million) was allocated from the national budget to support science. This includes 66.2 billion tenge (US$128 million) for program-targeted funding, 75.2 billion tenge (US$145 million) for grant-based research, 22.9 billion tenge (US$44.2 million) for commercialization projects, 9.9 billion tenge (US$19 million) for baseline research funding, and 3.1 billion tenge (US$5.9 million) for fundamental research.

Kazakhstan’s uneven R&D map

Yet, despite these increases, R&D spending remains just 0.16% of GDP. Kazakhstan ranks 124th globally in science investment according to the 2024 Research and Development Expenditure data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics. By comparison, Israel invests 5.56% of its GDP in R&D, followed by South Korea at 4.93%, the United States at 3.46%, Belgium at 3.43%, and Sweden at 3.42%. Kazakhstan aims to reach the global benchmark of 1% of GDP in R&D spending.

The majority of Kazakhstan’s science budget is allocated to applied research, which receives 64.9% of total funding. Fundamental research accounts for 27.8%, while 7.3% is directed toward experimental development in design and engineering. The main focus areas are engineering and technology, which receive 35.4% of funding, and the natural sciences, which account for 34.8%.

More than 80% of R&D investment is concentrated in major urban and industrial centers.

Almaty receives the largest share at 43.1%, followed by Astana with 20.4%. Industrial regions such as Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, and Karagandy receive 7.8%, 5%, and 4.6%, respectively. The remaining 20% of funding is distributed across the country’s 15 other regions.

Institutional reforms and support for researchers

In recent years, the government has introduced institutional reforms to bolster science. The National Academy of Sciences was granted official state status, and a new law on science and technological policy was adopted to promote research, encourage innovation, and address strategic, professional, and social aspects of scientific activity.

Salaries for researchers were increased by 18% in 2024, with an additional 17% rise planned for 2025. Investments are also being made in research infrastructure and doctoral education. The number of government-funded doctoral positions has increased to 1,900. In 2023, 809 scientists received grants for international research internships.

Currently, 2,297 scientific projects, 299 scientific and technical programs, and 206 commercialization initiatives are underway. Young scientists are leading 1,055 of these projects. Among recent breakthroughs, researchers from Satbayev University have developed a method for producing selenium, a chemical widely used in medicine and electronics, with a purity of 99.5%.

Kazakhstan’s international research output is also growing. According to the InCites system (Clarivate Analytics), Kazakh researchers published 21,506 articles in international journals between 2019 and 2023, with 63.83% of these articles being cited by other scientists.

Expert perspective

Zhandos Kegenbekov, the dean of the School of Engineering and Information Technology at the Kazakh-German University and a professor of technical sciences, said that Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction. He noted the growing investment and international collaboration.

“Many Kazakh universities and research institutions are actively partnering with global scientific centers, giving young people the opportunity to access high-quality education both at home and abroad,” he told The Astana Times.

However, Kegenbekov acknowledged that challenges persist.

“Limited funding, outdated lab infrastructure, and a lack of modern equipment can discourage young researchers, particularly those interested in cutting-edge science,” he said.

He added that scientific careers in Kazakhstan do not always offer financial stability, prompting many young professionals to pursue more lucrative sectors, such as IT or business.

Kegenbekov noted that engineering and technical research in Kazakhstan has seen dynamic growth. Kazakhstan’s science development concept for 2024–2026 prioritizes advanced manufacturing, digital and space technology, energy, smart materials, transportation, robotics, and AI. More than 60% of government education grants now go to engineering-related fields.

Kegenbekov, who specializes in logistics and transport, said the sector plays a key role in Kazakhstan’s economy and quality of life.

“Logistics and transport are the backbone of any economy. The cost of goods, resource availability, and the speed and reliability of supply chains depend on how efficient logistics systems are,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s strategic location as a transportation hub between Europe and Asia positions it well to capitalize on growth in this sector. According to Kegenbekov, developing logistics and transport science is especially important given the country’s ambitions to become a key player in Central Asia’s logistics network.

“Research in this area can help optimize infrastructure, reduce costs and improve logistics processes, which in turn enhances the country’s competitiveness on the global stage,” he said.

Emerging areas of focus in academic research include smart transportation and digital engineering. These disciplines leverage technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive algorithms, and digital twins — virtual models used to optimize real-world logistics systems.

“We teach simulation modeling in logistics and transport to our students, building competencies in AI and machine learning to streamline operations,” said Kegenbekov.

Making science trendy

Despite the state’s support through grants and stipends, student interest in research remains modest, with most graduates preferring industry jobs. To make science a more attractive career path, Kegenbekov suggested Kazakhstan should invest in both financial incentives and a vibrant research culture.

“Science needs to be visible, engaging, and relevant to young people — whether through media, YouTube, TikTok, or podcasts. We have to meet them where they are. If we want to inspire the next generation of scientists, we need to show them that research can be global, impactful, and financially viable,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of universities in creating effective collaboration models between academia, government, and industry.

“In 2016, the Kazakh-German University and Otto von Guericke University of Magdeburg launched the LogCentre. It brings together scientists, educators, and business leaders from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to drive innovation,” he added.

Early involvement is a key

Muslim Khassenov, an associate professor at Maqsut Narikbayev University and ombudsperson for young scholars at Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences, said science offers limitless opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“Science is a global field, not confined to any one country. It offers the most expansive and long-term career prospects for young scientists,” he said.

To attract more young people to science, Khassenov emphasized the need for early exposure through school and university programs.

“Participation in Olympiads and scientific competitions cultivates interest at a young age. For example, this year’s third International Scientific Forum for school students gathered about 250 participants, including students, teachers, and scientists from five countries,” he said.

However, he pointed out the lack of national programs to support scientific education in schools and called for more funding and opportunities to boost scientific literacy.

Science needs stronger advocacy

Khassenov also advocated for mentorship programs in regional universities and stronger legal protection for researchers. While Kazakhstan adopted a new law on science and technology policy, he said it lacks a dedicated chapter outlining the rights and legal status of scientists.

“The law does mention researchers’ rights, but they are fragmented, unsystematized, and not backed by guarantees. There is no institutional mechanism to protect the legitimate scientists’ rights and interests,” said Khassenov.

He noted that the lack of protection has contributed to science being seen as an unattractive career choice, resulting in a shrinking number of young researchers and an aging workforce.

In his opinion, the National Academy of Sciences could serve as a legal representative of scientists, but it currently lacks the authority to ensure adequate protection.

Khassenov noted that researchers’ rights extend beyond labor issues to include intellectual property, academic freedoms and matters related to research competitions.