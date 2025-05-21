Kazakhstan Highlights Cooperation Priorities at OTS Foreign Ministers Meeting

ASTANA – Ahead of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu participated in the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, where officials addressed key international topics, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and combating climate change.

Nurtleu, in his speech, highlighted the achievements and prospects of the OTS member states in the areas of trade, investment, transport, and agriculture, and outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation within the organization, reported the ministry’s press service on May 21.

The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Its current members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.