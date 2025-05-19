Kazakh Gymnastics Team Earns Historic Gold at Asian Championships

ASTANA – The Kazakh gymnastics team won the country’s first-ever gold medal in the group all-around event at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Singapore on May 10-16, reported the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation’s press service.

In the individual program, Akmaral Yerekesheva claimed two gold medals, while Aiganym Rysbek secured a silver in the team event.

Meruert Balginbayeva, a master of sports in Kazakhstan and an international judge, coached the national group and junior individual teams.

“Our national team’s results speak for themselves – we are competing confidently on the international stage, showcasing exceptional technical skill and teamwork. But just as important is the environment in which these girls grow. We create a supportive atmosphere, free from pressure, where respect, discipline, and mutual understanding are the foundation. Every gymnast knows she represents her country and takes pride in that,” said Balginbayeva.

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of the most beloved and popular sports among girls in Kazakhstan. According to the federation, the number of athletes training in Astana has increased sevenfold over the past eight years, from 500 to 3,500 participants.