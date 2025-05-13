‘Golden Empire’ Series Nears Completion with Final Filming in Zhetisu

ASTANA – Production of “The Golden Empire” a six-part documentary drama about Jochi Khan has entered its final stages, the Dara Foundation of Presidential Initiatives reported on May 10.

Filming is focused on important scenes that bring storylines together and build emotional tension toward the finale. Shot in the Zhetisu Region, which organically supports the visual and semantic rhythm, these scenes place emphasis on dialogues, positioning and revealing the inner motives of the characters.

One of the central moments takes place on the lands of Dasht-i-Kipchak, where the hero faces both difficult negotiations and personal contemplations.

“It’s always a challenge to immerse the viewer in the customs of an era they have never lived in. These scenes aren’t about action, they are about choice. Sometimes it’s in words, sometimes it’s in what’s left behind the scenes,” director Emre Şahin said.

Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin visited the set on May 9 to meet with the production team and discuss the final scenes and post-production plans. Şahin noted that the episodes require precision, restraint and careful work with internal tension. He praised Kazakh actors who confidently worked with dramaturgy and the spirit of the era.

Filming has taken place at eight unique locations in Kazakhstan, including Kazakhfilm studio, Suyktobe, Yeskeldi bi village, the Butak and Kimasar gorges, the sacred site of Tamgaly tas, and the atmospheric City of Nomads, adding authenticity and visual depth to the series.

The project is produced by international film company Karga Seven Pictures, which is known for its projects with Netflix and is supported by the Dara Foundation.