Kazakhstan Showcases Repatriation Experience at UN Counter-Terrorism Week

ASTANA – Kazakhstan presented its experience in repatriating and reintegrating citizens from conflict zones in Syria and Iraq during the UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York on June 26 to July 2, highlighting its humanitarian approach and rehabilitation efforts.

At the High-Level Conference, Kazakhstan outlined its experience in repatriating citizens from conflict zones and supporting their reintegration into society, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on June 30.

Particular attention was drawn to the testimony of a Kazakh woman repatriated under the Jusan humanitarian operation, who addressed the conference as a special guest. Her identity was withheld for security reasons.

Sharing her personal experience, she described returning to Kazakhstan and rebuilding her life after overcoming numerous hardships.

“Thanks to the support of the state, my life has returned to normal. My children are receiving an education, and I have the opportunity to run my own small business,” she said.

The woman and her four children were repatriated in 2019 under the Jusan operation, launched by the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Through the Jusan and Rusafa humanitarian operations, Kazakhstan has repatriated more than 700 citizens, the majority of them women and children.

Kazakhstan expands UN counterterrorism cooperation

Kazakhstan is also participating in negotiations on the outcome document of the Ninth Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which will be adopted following the High-Level Conference.

On the sidelines of the event, Kazakhstan and the Central Asian countries will co-host a side event titled Central Asia’s Experience in the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones. The Kazakh delegation is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with UN officials and international experts.

Also, Kazakhstan has been invited to speak at several side events organized by international organizations and partner countries, including Russia and Jamaica.