From Global Advocacy to Regional Cooperation: UAE and Kazakhstan Advancing Water Security

Water security has emerged as one of the defining challenges of the twenty-first century, with increasing pressures from climate change, population growth, and rising demand placing unprecedented stress on freshwater resources. Against this backdrop, the United Arab Emirates has established itself as a leading advocate for sustainable water management and international cooperation, while strengthening partnerships with countries facing similar challenges, including the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Despite being one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, the UAE has transformed water management into a pillar of its national development model. Through a combination of technological innovation, strategic planning, and international engagement, the UAE has sought not only to secure its own water future but also to contribute to global efforts aimed at ensuring water sustainability.

The UAE has consistently championed water issues through international platforms and initiatives. As host of COP28, the UAE elevated the nexus between climate and water security, emphasizing that water resilience is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Building on the momentum generated by the UAE Consensus, the UAE has continued to support global efforts to accelerate action on adaptation and resource management.

Among its flagship initiatives, the UAE launched the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which seeks to address water scarcity through innovation, advanced technologies, and international partnerships. The initiative aims to foster solutions that enhance access to safe and sustainable water resources while promoting scientific research and technological development. Earlier this year, the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform was also launched, with the aim of mobilizing $2 billion to support water-related solutions and reach up to 10 billion people by 2030, including a $1 billion commitment from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

Furthermore, the UAE has consistently emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation ahead of major global events, including the upcoming United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal from Dec. 8 – 10, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, the conference will provide a critical platform for advancing collective solutions to water-related challenges.

These priorities closely resonate with those of Kazakhstan, where water security has become increasingly important due to the impacts of climate change, glacier degradation, and growing pressure on transboundary water resources. As the largest economy in Central Asia, Kazakhstan has identified sustainable water management as a strategic priority and has played an active role in promoting regional cooperation and raising international awareness about the importance of preserving glaciers and ecosystems.

The convergence of priorities between the UAE and Kazakhstan creates significant opportunities for deeper cooperation. Both countries recognize that water challenges transcend borders and require innovative, science-based, and cooperative approaches. Through bilateral exchanges and engagement in international forums, the two countries have increasingly emphasized knowledge sharing, technological cooperation, and sustainable development.

Kazakhstan’s efforts to modernize its water infrastructure and improve resource efficiency complement the UAE’s expertise in desalination, water reuse, and smart technologies. Cooperation in these areas could contribute not only to strengthening water resilience in both countries but also to supporting broader sustainable development goals across Central Asia and beyond.

As preparations continue for the United Nations Water Conference, the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan demonstrates how international cooperation can help transform shared challenges into opportunities. By combining innovation, policy leadership, and a commitment to multilateralism, both countries are well-positioned to contribute to a more water-secure and sustainable future for generations to come.

The article is published by the UAE Embassy – Astana.