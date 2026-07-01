Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva Breaks into FIDE Women’s Top Five

ASTANA – Kazakh Grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has reached a career-high fifth place in the latest FIDE women’s world rankings, breaking into the global top five for the first time in her career.

According to FIDE’s July rankings, the 22-year-old earned 2,538 rating points, climbing two places from the previous list.

China’s Hou Yifan retained the top spot, followed by compatriots Zhu Jiner, Lei Tingjie, and reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

In recognition of her achievements, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented Assaubayeva with the Order of Barys, second degree, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on June 29.

Assaubayeva is one of Kazakhstan’s most accomplished chess players. She is a three-time world blitz champion, holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest world blitz champion in history, and recently won the prestigious Norway Chess tournament.

The Order of Barys is awarded for outstanding contributions to strengthening Kazakhstan’s statehood, advancing public and socio-cultural development, and promoting international cooperation and friendly relations between nations.