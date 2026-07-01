Kazakhstan Sets August 23 Date for Kurultai Elections

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on July 1 scheduling elections of deputies to the Kurultai for Aug. 23.

The decree, issued in accordance with the Constitution of Kazakhstan, instructs the Central Election Commission to organize and conduct the elections, reported Akorda.

It also directs the government, as well as the akims (mayors) of the capital, regions and cities of national significance, to take all necessary organizational, logistical and financial measures to ensure the elections are held.

The Kurultai is Kazakhstan’s new unicameral legislature established under the country’s constitutional reforms. It replaces the former bicameral parliament, comprising the Mazhilis and the Senate, and consists of 145 deputies elected through a nationwide proportional party-list system for five-year terms.