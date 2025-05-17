French Explorer Captures Kazakhstan’s Untamed Beauty

ASTANA – French filmmaker, photographer, and solo bicycle explorer Cédric Tassan has explored the unique landscapes of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region by bike twice. His first journey in 2022 covered more than 600 kilometers solo. Earlier this year, he returned with fellow French cyclists to retrace his original route.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Tassan shared insights from his journeys, what motivated him, and what he discovered along the way.

‘Cycling’s in my blood’

Tassan’s passion for exploration began early. Growing up, he loved roaming the mountains — skiing, hiking, or climbing, often with his brother.

“I can say it’s been in my blood since I was very young, but I only truly found my path at 41, after a solo trip to the Kyrgyz Republic. Sometimes it takes time to get to know yourself truly, and that was my case,” Tassan said.

“I’ve always loved that raw connection with nature, the elements’ power, and the landscapes’ beauty. Thanks to all those years of outdoor activities, I developed the rugged side of my personality. I can endure tough conditions, whether harsh weather, high altitude, limited food, or even lack of hydration,” he said.

According to Tassan, bicycle travel is the perfect tool for connecting and helping bridge cultures and communities.

“First and foremost, cycling is my passion. It’s natural for me to set off by bike. When arriving alone in some villages, I might have been seen as a vagabond if I had come on foot. But on a bike, I am more often seen as an alien. Locals’ curiosity often outweighs any apprehension. All it takes is a smile, and the rest falls into place. With my bike, I am welcomed everywhere. It becomes a bridge between people,” he said.

From a filmmaking perspective, he added, the bike makes the journey more engaging for audiences, highlighting the physical challenges and risks involved.

The road to Mangystau

Tassan first fell in love with Central Asia in 2021, captivated by its stunning landscapes and the kindness of its people. The spark to visit Mangystau came after attending a photo exhibition in France, where large posters of Kazakhstan’s deserts captured his imagination.

Before embarking on his solo journey, Tassan focused on mental preparation, especially given his limited knowledge of the local language.

“In this kind of adventure, the top priority is staying focused. You have to keep all extreme emotions in check, stay on course, and make clear-headed decisions quickly. When you’re alone in these environments, you must make the right decisions — and fast. You can’t let yourself be distracted by a variety of outside factors,” he said.

One of the most vivid memories from the start of his expedition was the moment his support team dropped him off in the desert.

“We had just spent several hours together in the vehicle, and the atmosphere was incredibly friendly. Then, within minutes, my companions left me in the desert, and I was completely alone. It’s a brutal transition — especially in the middle of nowhere like that,” said Tassan.

Starting near Fort Shevchenko, he cycled southeast across the peninsula, carrying food, water, and equipment but no tent — only a sleeping bag to lighten his load. His route deliberately avoided roads. Over eight days, he covered 610 kilometers, visited the Tauchik, Zharmysh, and Akkuduk villages, and stopped at sacred sites, including the Shokpak Ata, Shopan Ata, and Beket Ata mosques.

“The vastness and solitude of Mangystau are overwhelming. No signs of life, just stunning desert landscapes — it’s without a doubt one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. And from my first encounter with local people, it was a true love story. Their kindness, generosity and hospitality are powerful hallmarks of Kazakh culture,” said Tassan.

While Mangystau’s flat terrain made long-distance cycling manageable, Tassan faced challenges, particularly the weather. Rain hit on his first night, and without a tent, he endured harsh conditions. Strong headwinds also slowed his progress. However, the biggest challenge was securing water.

“Sometimes I would go two days without coming across a single village or house. That meant I had to be completely self-sufficient with both water and food. You have to understand — if something goes wrong, when you’re alone in the desert with no water and no food, the clock starts ticking fast,” he said.

Tassan used drones to film his journey across the mostly flat terrain, capturing stunning footage for his documentary.

Reflecting on what impressed him most, Tassan cited the region’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and people.

“The architectural heritage, with its underground mosques, is extraordinary. The geology has shaped some of the most unique and breathtaking landscapes in the world. And the Kazakh people are simply extraordinary,” he said.

When Tassan returned to Mangystau in April 2025 with his group, reconnecting with people he had met in 2022 was a profoundly emotional experience.

Each encounter was unique, but Tassan emphasized a common thread: kindness.

“As a foreigner, you feel completely safe. It’s something I highlight during screenings of my documentary because people often wonder about safety when traveling abroad,” he noted.

A story told through film

Tassan’s documentary, “Mangystau,” was filmed, narrated, and produced by him. It premiered in 2024 at the Atmosphere Festival and the Tous en Selle cycling festival at the Grand Rex theater in Paris. It is now touring 40 cities across France and has also been screened in Belgium, where it won the Audience Award at the Into the Wild festival in Brussels.

“The French audience fell in love with the film. They discovered not only the beauty of Mangystau but also the kindness of the Kazakh people. I think it’s a beautiful way to pay tribute to this land and this country. As for me, I mostly hope that viewers now have a different image of the country — that they will not be afraid to venture there anymore,” said Tassan.

Tassan returned to Mangystau with cyclists in April to follow his original route. The trip was organized in collaboration with the French travel agency Terres d’Aventure.

“It took me some time to agree, because guiding people through a desert is a real responsibility. But it was exciting to share the region’s beauty and the hospitality of its people. Of course, it was very different from a solo journey — you have to manage personalities, guide the group, and make sure everyone is just as amazed as I was in 2022,” he said.

Tassan plans to visit the Kazakh capital in June, when the French Embassy will host the country’s first adventure film festival, where “Mangystau” will be screened. He also plans to return to Kazakhstan in 2026 with a new group to cross Mangystau once again and has other film projects in the country.

“I fell in love with Mangystau — it’s a land that is powerful, wild and deeply rooted in culture. Since my first visit, I have already seen tourism growing, which is good because it’s a place worth exploring. I hope future developments will respect Mangystau’s true spirit — a land of adventure and tradition — and not turn it into an open-air Disneyland. I am confident Kazakhstan will preserve its authenticity,” said Tassan.