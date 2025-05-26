CPC Targets 1 Billion Tons of Oil Shipment by October

ASTANA — The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to increase oil shipments to 1 billion tons by October, as a result of the implementation of the CPC Oil Pipeline Bottleneck Elimination Project (CPC BOEP).

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Director General Nikolay Gorban on May 26 to discuss advancements in oil transportation, the modernization of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline, and the consortium’s social responsibility initiatives in Kazakhstan, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Gorban reported on the completion of restoration work and the commissioning of the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. A new jumper was constructed and connected between the CPC oil pipeline and the Kasymov oil pumping station of KazTransOil in 2024. The improvements allow an increase in pumping volumes from 67 to 81.5 million tons per year, including from 53.7 to 72.5 million tons per year on the Kazakhstan section.

Bektenov emphasized that the government places particular focus on the uninterrupted operation of the CPC oil pipeline. The system is crucial for Kazakhstan’s oil export.

CPC is implementing a number of social projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of a school for 900 students in Atyrau. In total, 4.4 billion tenge (US$8.6 million) were allocated for social projects over the past year. This year, it is planned to enhance educational and medical infrastructure.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest projects in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 kilometers. In January-April, 23.9 million tons of oil were shipped via the CPC pipeline, including 21.5 million tons from Kazakhstan.