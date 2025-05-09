China, Russia, Italy Remain Kazakhstan’s Top Foreign Trade Partners in 2024

ASTANA – China, Russia, and Italy led Kazakhstan’s foreign trade in 2024, accounting for the largest shares of both exports and imports, the Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service reported on May 6.

Kazakhstan’s total export revenue exceeded $81 billion last year, and crude oil made up more than half of this amount – $42.9 billion, 52.5% of all exports.

Other key export goods included uranium ($4.6 billion), copper and copper cathodes ($4.1 billion), and copper ores and concentrates ($3.2 billion). Demand remained for ferroalloys, natural gas, wheat, and petroleum products.

Imports also grew, especially in technology, transport, and pharmaceuticals. The largest import categories were passenger cars ($2.3 billion), aircraft ($1.8 billion), pharmaceuticals ($1.7 billion), and telecommunications equipment.

Kazakhstan continues integrating into global production chains, importing finished goods and components such as car bodies, spare parts, and computing equipment.

The beginning of 2025 confirmed the sustainability of these trends. In January, Kazakhstan’s exports reached $4.5 billion, of which oil again accounted for 60%. Other leading export items included copper, ferroalloys, wheat, uranium, natural gas, and sunflower oil.

Imports in January surpassed $2.8 billion. Key categories included telephones, car bodies, medicines, and passenger cars. There was also an increase in the supply of construction equipment and engines.