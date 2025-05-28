Bolashak International Scholarship Awarded to 189 Kazakh Citizens

By Staff Report in Nation on 28 May 2025

ASTANA – The Bolashak international scholarship will be awarded to 189 Kazakh citizens, as was announced during a May 27 meeting of the commission for personnel training abroad, chaired by State Counselor Erlan Karin, reported Akorda.

Erlan Karin chairs a meeting of the commission for personnel training abroad. Photo credit: Akorda

Of the total recipients, 164 will pursue master’s degrees, ten will undertake doctoral studies, and 15 will participate in professional internships at the best universities and centers worldwide.

Particular attention was paid to priority areas: 73% of recipients will study natural sciences and engineering, while 27% will focus on the social sciences and humanities.

The meeting also addressed the targeted training of specialists for Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy sector.


