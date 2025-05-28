Almaty Named Best City in Central Asia in  Global Cities Index 2025

By Staff Report in International on 28 May 2025

ASTANA – Almaty has been ranked the top city in Central Asia in the newly released Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, placing 258th out of 1,000 cities worldwide.

Photo credit: advantour.com

Astana followed as the second-best city in the region, coming in at 276th, while Shymkent ranked 534th globally.

Almaty performed well in the human capital category, securing 64th place worldwide.

Globally, New York, London, and Paris topped the 2025 index.

The Global Cities Index assesses cities in five categories – economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance – using a combination of Oxford Economics’ forecasts and supplementary qualitative data.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »