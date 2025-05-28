Almaty Named Best City in Central Asia in  Global Cities Index 2025

ASTANA – Almaty has been ranked the top city in Central Asia in the newly released Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, placing 258th out of 1,000 cities worldwide.

Astana followed as the second-best city in the region, coming in at 276th, while Shymkent ranked 534th globally.

Almaty performed well in the human capital category, securing 64th place worldwide.

Globally, New York, London, and Paris topped the 2025 index.

The Global Cities Index assesses cities in five categories – economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance – using a combination of Oxford Economics’ forecasts and supplementary qualitative data.