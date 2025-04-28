UAE Sugar Giant Enters Kazakhstan’s Market

ASTANA – One of the world’s leading sugar industry companies, Al Khaleej Sugar from the United Arab Emirates, plans to build a sugar plant in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region, as was announced at an April 27 meeting between the region’s governor, Marat Sultangaziyev, and the company’s managing director, Sheikh Jamal Al Ghurair, reported the regional administration’s press service.

The parties discussed the plant’s construction site, sugar beet cultivation areas, and water supply issues. A land plot near the city of Konayev was identified as the most promising location due to its logistical advantages. However, water supply remains a key issue, and alternative irrigation sources are being explored.

“It is critical for us that the cultivated areas are reliably supplied with water. The project requires serious preparation, and we will attract the best consultants in the field of hydrology,” said Al Ghurair.

Investors are also considering building wind power plants to ensure the enterprise is fully self-sufficient in energy.

“We want to create a fully autonomous enterprise using renewable energy sources. This will minimize the impact on the environment,” added Al Ghurair.

Al Khaleej Sugar operates the world’s largest autonomous sugar factory and controls about 3% of the global refined sugar market. Sheikh Al Ghurair also has successful projects in industries ranging from sugar production to construction and real estate.

The parties agreed to engage professional consultants to conduct a detailed analysis of the region’s hydrological resources to develop optimal water supply solutions and ensure the project’s success.