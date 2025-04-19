Kazakhstan’s Special Center Transforms Future for Children with Autism 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s unique center for children with autism has become a lifeline for families, offering care, support, and a nurturing environment tailored to the needs of every child. Opened last year in the Kostanai Region, the center helps children adapt, grow and thrive.

“Our center operates in two shifts and is designed for 200 children. We currently have around 170 students, and our staff is fully composed of qualified specialists, such as speech therapists, special educators, psychologists, and caregivers. We offer a comprehensive approach to child development, adaptation, and social integration,” said center director Zhanyl Khusainova in an interview with Kazinform.

Over the past year, 15 students from the center have enrolled in schools. The children also participated in creative activities including theatrical productions, art exhibitions and competitions.

“One of our students even won a contest for children with special needs. His woodworking project was recognized as the best,” said Khusainova.

Theatrical performances were a major highlight. It was the first time the center introduced this activity, and the response from children, parents and staff was overwhelmingly positive.

“We staged two plays. All the costumes, sets and scripts were made by our team. But the real stars were our students. Their performances surprised even their parents. For a child with autism, getting on stage is a huge achievement,” she said.

Daily life at the center

Children attend in two shifts and are divided into 15 groups based on age and developmental needs. The youngest student is 18 months old, while the oldest is nearing 18.

Khusainova explained that each morning, caregivers greet the children and guide them to specially designed playrooms. Over the course of four hours, they work with occupational therapists, speech therapists, and special educators. Sessions also include music and other enrichment activities.

The facility includes woodworking, sewing and pottery workshops, along with a functional kitchen where children practice everyday life skills. Safety is a top priority. All rooms are monitored by surveillance cameras and the facility is connected to a central security system.

Khusainova noted that children especially enjoy the interactive room with light installations and digital controls, as well as the sensory room designed for calm and relaxation. Snack breaks feature individually packed healthy meals, including baked goods, fruit and juice, all prepared under strict sanitary standards.

The center also emphasizes working closely with families. Weekly “caregiver hours” provide parents with updates and guidance on how to support development at home.

“The first thing we teach our staff is empathy—and that comes back to us in abundance from the children and their parents. There’s no greater reward than seeing a child run into the center with excitement or saying a heartfelt goodbye at the end of the day,” said Khusainova.

According to her, public demand for centers like this is growing steadily.

“People are becoming more interested in the work we do—and our openness reflects that,” she said.

A lifeline for families

Eight-year-old Alina Hertzog has attended the center since it opened. Her mother, Lyudmila, said she now feels completely confident leaving her daughter in their care.

“Alina is always learning something new. During the center’s anniversary celebration, she learned a song and performed it on stage. I was so surprised and proud,” said Lyudmila.

At first, the family was hesitant, worried that Alina might be left alone or unengaged. Now, they know her time is well spent and meaningful.

“From my own experience, I can say that children with autism need consistent learning. Any long break is a red flag. The more engaged they are, the better they adapt. I try to involve my daughter in everything. Now she can attend public events with ease,” said Lyudmila.