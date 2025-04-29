Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port Expands with New Sarzha Terminal, Jan De Nul Leads Dredging Efforts

ASTANA – Jan De Nul, the Belgian family-owned marine engineering leader, has completed extensive dredging works on new Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal at Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port, boosting cargo capacity and enabling safe navigation as part of the region’s strategic push to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, a trade route connecting China and Europe through the Caspian Sea.

“The Middle Corridor is considered a reliable alternative to the northern route through Russia, or the southern route via the Suez Canal. However, the existing sea ports currently act as bottlenecks for cargo. Therefore, Kazakhstan is stepping up the development of maritime infrastructure and we are proud to be part of it,” reads Jan De Nul’s statement on April 28.

As a trusted partner in Kazakhstan’s maritime development, Jan De Nul deployed its Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) Vesalius and specialized crew to carry out extensive dredging works at the terminal. The operations, conducted in challenging soil conditions, including very hard rock, formed a crucial part of the extension and deepening of the Port of Kuryk’s access channel and the turning basin.

The successful dredging works not only enabled the safe navigation and maneuverability of large grain cargo vessels and container feeders, but also reaffirmed Jan De Nul’s commitment to delivering high-quality, technically advanced marine solutions in Kazakhstan.

“The Middle Corridor will have a big economic impact on the region. The Turkish, Georgia and Kazakhstan governments are making firm decisions to develop it. We are proud to take part in the development of this important trade route,” said Stefan Muntoiu, business development manager at Jan De Nul.

Kuryk Port is now operational and ready to handle new volumes of dry and general cargo, making it the first Caspian Sea port prepared for the estimated corridor capacities, with strong support from major local and international stakeholders.

“Our team is proud to have contributed to this milestone project, enhancing Kazakhstan’s maritime logistics infrastructure and strengthening its strategic position in the Caspian region as a hub for Trans-Caspian Corridor transportation,” said Muntoiu.

Another big project in the Middle Corridor Jan De Nul is currently preparing, is the construction of a new deep sea port in Anaklia, Georgia. According to the latest information, they will build a breakwater, access channels and turning points, creating a new port with a cargo capacity of 600.000 containers.