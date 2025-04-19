Kazakhstan Archaeology Journal Gains Global Recognition with SJR Ranking

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Archaeology scientific journal of the Margulan Institute of Archaeology officially entered the first quartile (Q1) of the international SCImago Journal Rank (SJR) ranking, receiving an impact factor of 0.532.

The inclusion of the journal in Q1 confirms its high scientific level, international significance and relevance of the published research. This success reflects the growing recognition of Kazakhstan’s archaeological science on the world stage, reported Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on April 9.

SJR is an international ranking of scientific journals based on the analysis of citation and authority of publications. It is recognized as one of the key indicators of the scientific influence of publications in the global academic community.

This year, the Kazakhstan Archaeology journal was included in Tajikistan’s official list of scientific publications.