Kazakh Citizens in US Advised to Return Voluntarily Over Immigration Concerns

ASTANA – On April 17, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a call for Kazakh citizens currently residing in the United States who are subject to deportation orders to voluntarily return home. The appeal encourages individuals to use the CBP Home mobile application, which facilitates a safe and organized departure process.

Citizens who are ready to return to their homeland using the CBP Home mobile application are provided with the following options:

● Voluntary and safe return to the country with the option to choose a flight;

● Retention of earnings made in the United States;

● Avoidance of detention and forced deportation by U.S. authorities;

● Access to financial assistance for purchasing airline tickets, if necessary;

● Preservation of the right to legally re-enter the United States in the future.

Officials have warned that failure to voluntarily depart could result in serious consequences. These include:

● Immediate detention and deportation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), without time to prepare for departure;

● Daily fines of up to $998, applied retroactively for up to five years for those who have ignored court-issued deportation orders, potentially reaching fines of up to $1 million;

● Additional penalties ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for failure to notify through the CBP Home app;

● Confiscation of real estate assets in the event of non-payment of fines;

● Prohibition on re-entry to the United States through legal immigration systems.

In connection with the above, the Kazakh Embassy in the United States is urging citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to prevent possible negative consequences.